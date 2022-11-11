‘Good morning Lander!’ Wyoming Veterans uphold local tradition, celebrate Veterans Day with cannon fire

(Lander, WY) – “Good morning Lander!” was local Veteran Wade Mitchell’s response when County 10 asked if he had anything he wanted readers to know about the American Legion Don Stough Post 33 and Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary annual tradition of firing cannons on Veterans Day.

Each year, any Veterans and invited guests willing to brave the (10 degree) cold temperatures, ride around Lander and fire blank rounds from a Winchester mini cannon mounted on the back of a moving truck. 10 Gauge Winchester saluting cannon. h/t Vince Tropea photo The cannon fire route. h/t Vince Tropea photo



The tradition began decades ago, with Lander legends/Veterans Chuck Faulkner and Harvey Brannan cited as two of the folks responsible.

To honor their memory, cannons are fired in front of their Lander properties where they once resided, with the first, 5:00 AM shot still taking place in front of Brannan’s ranch.

So, why is such a loud tradition done at 5:00 AM?

The firing of the cannons coincides with the 7:00 AM firing at the Arlington National Cemetery ceremony.

This year, the crew included local Veteran Wade Mitchell, his wife Ann, longtime VFW employee/supporter Jennifer Campbell, and kiddos Ivy Campbell and Maddison Stachowski.

The cannon crew sets up at 4:30 AM. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Last year, County 10 reporter and Coffee Time host Vince Tropea was invited to attend the event, and made sure to snap some photos and video, which can be seen below.



h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo County 10 reporter and Coffee Time host Vince Tropea had the frozen mustache to prove how cold it was on the back of the cannon firing truck this morning. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



Thanks again to all of the Veterans in Fremont County and the nation on this 2022 Veterans Day, thank you for your service!

