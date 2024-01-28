More

    Coffee Time: Catch up on the most recent FCSD #1 school board meeting with superintendent Mike Harris

    Vince Tropea
    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with FCSD #1 superintendent Mike Harris.

    Harris stopped by to talk about the most recent district school board meeting and to fill us in all things Lander schools.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Harris below!

    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

