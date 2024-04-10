Chilly Tiger Twilight

Ellie Kaufman pulled away from the field in the 400-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker

The Riverton boys and the Lander girls were team winners at the cold, blustery Lander Twilight Tuesday afternoon at early evening at Bill Bush Stadium. Reed McFadden won three events for the Tigers – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wolverines held off a strong challenge from the host Tigers to win the boys’ venue 193 to 190.5 while the Tiger girls ran away with the meet with 191.5 points. The Big Piney girls’ team tallied 131 in a strong showing for a Class 2-A team. Nathan Mills won both the shot put and discus – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton was paced by Zander Hinkley and Nathan Mills, who both took a pair of first places. Hinkley swept the hurdles and Mills the throws. Riverton senior Kaden Chatfield won the 3200-meter run and anchored Riverton’s winning Sprint Medley Relay team. Davian Spoonhunter won the 1600-meter run.

Advertisement

Cody West led eventual winner Zander Hinkley early in the 110-meter high hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander was paced by Princeton track and field bound Reed McFadden. McFadden won the 200 and 400-meter dashes and cleared 11-0 to win the pole vault. Ray Gribowskas took first in the long jump. Kaden Chatfield passed Graham Robison in the sprint medley – h/t Randy Tucker

The Tiger girls were led by sophomore Adelyn Anderson who took both throwing events. Ellie Kaufman won the 400-meter dash in a great time despite the poor conditions. Daisy Goklish won the 1600-meter race, and Paisley Hollingshead the 300-meter hurdles. Alexa Colman cleared the bar in the pole vault – h/t Randy Tucker

Alexa Colman took first in the pole vault.

Riverton’s girls were paced by Victoria Gale with a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash and the best leap in the long jump.

Advertisement

Addison Alley ran away from the field in the 100-meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

Addison Alley continued a great hurling season in winning the 100-meter event.

Most of the county track teams head to Casper this Saturday for the Natrona County meet. Chase McFadden and Jordon Cooper reviewed a high jump attempt by Finn McFadden – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander Twilight Girls Team Scores: 1. Lander 191.5, 2. Big Piney 131, 3. Riverton 113.5, 4. Thermopolis 61, 5. Wyoming Indian 53, 6. Shoshoni 35, 7. St. Stephen’s 3

Advertisement

100 Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 13.15, 3. Avery Crane, LAN 13.37, 4. Victoria Gale, RIV 13.54, 5. Ella Giesmann, LAN 13.64, 6. Very Lynn De Groot, RIV 13.89, 8. Samantha Ablard, RIV 14.10

200 Meter Dash: 1. Victoria Gale, RIV 28.40, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 28.55, 3. Ella Giesmann, LAN 29.17, 5. Alexa Coleman, LAN 29.21,

400 Meter Dash:1. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:01.20, 4. Vera Lynn De Groot, RIV 1:09.47, 5. Wynnielle Edwards, RIV 1:10.23, 7. Georgetta Moss, SS 1:15.26, 8. Brenna Metzler, SHO 1:16.55

Advertisement

Eliza Scott passed the baton to Alexa Colman – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Micah Strong, BP 2:32.63, 4. Katy Anderson, LAN 2:38.47, 5. Sandra St. Clair, LAN 2:42.07, 7. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 2:46.29, 8. Taylor Kostreva, LAN 3:01.17

1600 Meter Run: 1. Daisy Goklish, LAN 5:40.81, 3. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:44.70, 5. Katy Anderson, LAN 5:50.51, 6. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 6:05.41, 7. Shye Killsontop, WI 6:32.79, 8. Georganne Moss, SS 6:34.03 Breanna Metzler landed in the long jump pit – h/t Randy Tucker

3200 Meter Run: 1. Isis Justice, WI 14:33.25, 2. Kylee Sankey, WI 16:01.69, 3. Takara Ferris, WI 17:18.41

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 16.53, 2. Ava Gerlach, LAN 18.76, 4. Ashlynn Prettyman, RIV 18.92, 6. Makenzie Fixter, LAN, 7. Amiah Hutson, RIV 21.03, 8. Lovelia Underwood, WI 22.97 Paisley Hollingshead in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 47.18, 2. Samantha Ablard, RIV 50.59, 3. Addison Alley, RIV 50.79, 4. Ava Gerlach, LAN 53.09, 7. Ashlynn Prettyman, RIV 56.17

4×100 Meter Relay:1. Riverton 53.92, 4. Shoshoni 58.97 Justice Isis took the baton from Michaela Hiwalker – h/t Randy Tucker

4×400 Meter Relay:1. Lander 4:25.78, 3. Wyoming Indian 5:20.15

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Big Piney 4:27.55, 2. Lander 4:45.16, 3. Wyoming Indian 5:19.33

High Jump: 1. Davdine King, THM 4-11, 2. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-9, 3. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 4-7, 4. Mia Juber, LAN 4-7 Taylor Kostreva passed the baton to Sandra St. Clair – h/t Randy Tucker

Pole Vault: 1. Alexa Colman, LAN 8-0, 2. Ella Giesmann, LAN 8-0

Long Jump: 1. Victoria Gale, RIV 15-5, 4. Mia Jubber, LAN/ Amiah Hutson, RIV 13-9, 6. Abigail Jennings, SHO 13-7, 7. Giorgia Fasanini, RIV 13-2

Triple Jump: 1. Ina King, THM 34-9.25, 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 32-3, 3. Cairo Shelsta, RIV 29-6.75, 4. Ava Gerlach, LAN 29-4.25, 5. Abrianna Kiser, SHO 29-2.5, 6. Abigail Jennings, SHO 28-1.75, 7. Jemma Washburn, LAN 27-3, 8. Jaelyn Paskett, RIV 26-11.25

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 39-6.5, 2. Alexis Winfield, SHO 31-3.25, 4. Alexis Taylor, RIV 29-9.5, 5. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 29-7, 6. Anessa White, WI 29-5.25, 7. Suvannah Duran, RIV 27-5.5, 8. Temiah Kaulity, WI 25-5.75 Adelyn Anderson swept the throwing events – h/t Randy Tucker Alexis Taylor spun in the discus – h/t Randy Tucker Daegan Reinhardt began her throw – h/t Randy Tucker Anessa White started her discus attempt – h/t Randy Tucker Madi Ramage let the discus fly – h/t Randy Tucker

Discus: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 112-7, 2. Alexis Taylor, RIV 104-8, 3. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 98-6.5, 4. Anness White, WI 95-4, 5. Suvannah Duran, RIV 90-9, 6. Abigail Jennings, SHO 85-7,

Lander Twilight Boys Team Scores: 1. Riverton 193, 2. Lander 190.5, 3. Thermopolis 131, 4. Big Piney 50, 5. Wyoming Indian 44, 6. Shoshoni 24.5, 7. Arapahoe Charter 10

100 Meter Dash: 1. Seth Needam, THM, 2. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 12.10, 3. Sean Fraser, RIV 12.32, 4. Ty Sheets, RIV 12.37, 7. Talon Prestwich, RIV 12.48, 8. Darwin Gambler, WI 12.52 A good start in a heat of the 100-meter dash – h/t Randy Tucker

200 Meter Dash: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 23.96, 3. Ty Sheets, RIV 25.45, 4. Cade Hallock, LAN 26.23, 7. Matthew Gray, LAN 27.35, 8. Landon Kasper, SHO 27.36

400 Meter Dash: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 50.13, 4. Talon Prestwich, RIV 56.28, 5. Alex Stevens, RIV 56.69, 7. Alex Bisbee, 57.65

800 Meter Run: 1. Ryan Arends, THM 2:16.11, 3. Logan Milek, LAN 2:18.31, 4. Marley C’Hair, WI 2:19.51, 5. Marshall Walton, RIV 2:19.80, 6. Bennett Hutchison, LAN 2:20.87 Oakley Hicks was runner-up in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

1600 Meter Run: 1. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 4:45.09, 2. Marshall Walton, RIV 4:53.55, 4. Logan Milek, LAN 4:59.95, 5. Bennett Hutchison, LAN 5:04.91, 6. Colton SunRhodes, WI 5:05.70, 7. Marley C’Hair, WI 5:06.21, 8. Jordan Black, LAN 5:18.22

3200 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 10:22.54, 2. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 10:27.49, 3. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:38.13, 4. Colton SunRhodes, WI 10:57.00, 5. Frankie Strickland, RIV 11:45.87, 7. Marley Underwood, WI 12:42.52, 8. Aven Posey, WI 12:48.76 Parlayne Ferris passed the baton to Caleb Addison – h/t Randy Tucker

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Zander Hinkley, RIV 17.34, 2. Cody West, LAN 17.36, 3. Gage Treber, RIV 19.02, 4. Clay Sheets, RIV 19.30

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Zander Hinkley, RIV 43.64, 2. Cody West, LAN 44.87, 3. Cash Robison, LAN 45.09, 4. Oakley Hicks, SHO 45.66, 5. Kaiden Arnold, RIV 46.40, 7. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 47.61, 8. Clay Sheets, RIV 47.66

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 46.94, 2. Lander 47.63, 3. Wyoming Indian 51.96

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Thermopolis 3:47.92, 2. Lander 3:51.0, 3. Wyoming Indian 4:04.97, 6. Shoshoni 4:11.73 Reed McFadden won the pole vault – h/t Randy Tucker

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverton 3:42.17, 2. Lander 3:53.17, 5. Wyoming Indian 4:10.52

High Jump: 1. Finn McFadden, LAN 5-10, 2. Graham Robison, LAN 5-6, 5. Paxton Yeates, RIV 5-2, 6. Gabe Cornell, SHO 5-0

Pole Vault: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 11-0, 2. Matthew Gray, LAN 10-0, 4. Brooks Even, LAN 10-0, 5. Talon Prestwich, RIV 9-6, 7. Lincoln Hitchcock, LAN 9-0 Finn McFadden cleared 5-10 to win the high jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Long Jump: 1. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 19-1, 2. Sean Fraser, RIV 17-11, 3. Finn McFadden, LAN 17-9.5, 5. Ty Sheets, RIV 17-1.5, 6. Talon Prestwich, RIV 17-1

Triple Jump: 1. Cole Keller, THM 40-6, 2. Oakley Hicks, SHO 39-3, 3. Finn McFadden, LAN 38-9, 4. Cash Robison, LAN 36-11.5, 6. Landon Kasper, SHO 33-9.5, 7. Luke Cash, SHO 32-5 Gabe Cornell cleared the bar – h/t Randy Tucker

Shot Put: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 46-6, 2. Xavier Garcia, RIV 43-2.25, 3. Jairon Rhodes, AC 40-8, 4. Derik Ingwerson, LAN 40-6.5, 5. Korben Longtine, RIV 40-0.25, 7. Kayden Liebrecht, RIV 39-11.5, 8. Tyree Harris-Aragon, RIV 38-9.75

Discus: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 128-6, 2. Kayden Liebrecht, RIV 116-9, 3. Xavier Garcia, RIV 113-9, 4. Tres Pickerd, LAN 110-10, 5. Jairon Rhodes, AC 108-10, 6. Naroy Willow, WI 109-9, 8. Drik Ingwerson, LAN 99-1