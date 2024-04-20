Huge Track Meet in Shoshoni

It was a day of firsts on a cold, blustery track at Shoshoni on Friday. The Wranglers Invitational Track meet was originally planned for about a dozen teams, but conditions across the state changed that beginning Thursday morning. The meet at Douglas was postponed, and the one at Green River was changed to a triangular with Rock Springs and Jackson. Lander freshman Paisley Hollingshead dominated the hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

As a result, Shoshoni activities director Max Mills had his phone exploding with calls and texts as teams asked to come to Shoshoni.

By Thursday night 25 teams had enrolled on Milesplit.com and the invitational became a multi-class event with 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A teams in competition. The meet brought 644 athletes to Wranglerville.

The Scouts from Bridger, Montana are the first Montana team to ever compete at the new Shoshoni High School – h/t Randy Tucker

In a first for Shoshoni, a Montana team came to the meet. The Bridger Scouts were the first Montana team to compete at Shoshoni in any sport, and only the second out-of-state team overall. Rich County, Utah has wrestled at the Wrangler Duals in the past.

Bridger head track coach Forrest Cross is Dubois head coach David Trembly’s nephew. He is a Sundance High School graduate and decided to bring his team to Shoshoni for an impromptu family reunion with the Trembly’s and their talented son Wyatt, who finished second in both hurdle events. Marley Underwood passed the baton to Marley C’Hair in the 4×800-meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker

Despite the cold, windy conditions, 79 boys and girls pre-qualified for the state meet. Shoshoni has an excellent track, favorable to sprinters and hurdlers.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash, 10 girls qualified for the state meet, four in Class 3-A, and three each in 1-A and 2-A.

As a team, the Lander girls dominated the meet. The Lady Tigers won eight individual titles and a relay crown. Lander junior Ameya Eddy in the 1600-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker

Avery Bever swept the short sprints, Paisley Hollinghsead the hurdles, and Adelyn Anderson the throws. Daisy Goklish won the 800-meter run and Mia Jubber the long jump.

The Lady Tiger quartet of Ellie Kaufman, Ella Giesman, Ava Gerlach, and Goklish ran away with the 4×400-meter relay outdistancing second place Big Piney by 17 seconds in a time of 4:19.42.

A battle down the backstretch in the 400-meter dash – Micah Strong and Ellie Kaufman – h/t Randy Tucker

Big Piney is a solid Class 2-A team paced by versatile sprinter Micah Strong who competed in the best race of the day, the 400-meter dash with Lander’s Ellie Kaufman. The duo came out of the final curve jockeying for position with each taking a lead of just a few inches until Strong kicked the last three steps and edged Kaufman 1:00.67 to 1:00.75 at the tape. Wyoming Indian coach Aleta Moss held court with Craig Ferris, Taylor Her Many Horses, and Caleb Her Many Horses – h/t Randy Tucker

Thermopolis won the boy’s division with Lander just three points behind in second place 114 to 111.

The Tigers were paced by senior Reed McFadden who blistered the track with a pair of wins in the hurdles. Reed McFadden set a Shoshoni track record in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

His 38.7 time in the 300-meter intermediate race is the fastest-ever run on the Shoshoni track.

Graham Robison was the other Tiger taking home the gold in the 400-meter dash.

Lander’s 4×400 and 4×800-meter relays won titles as well.

The Tiger quarter in the 4×400 of Grahm, McFadden, Brayden Johnson-Baker, and Cade Hallock won by seven seconds in a time of 3:36.03.

The 4×800-meter team of Logan Milek, Bennett Hutchison, Mack White, and Aquinas Lasnoski was even more dominating, winning by almost half a lap in 8:45.04.

It’s a busy week with the Lander-Riverton dual at Wolverine Track on Monday, the Wyoming Track Classic at Casper Kelly Walsh on Friday, and the Roy Peck in Riverton on Saturday.

Shoshoni Invitational Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Lander 152, 2. Big Piney 89, 3. Rawlins 56, 4. Kemmerer 47, 5. Riverside 37, 6. Saratoga 35, 7. Burlington 26.5, 8. Bridge, Mt./Hanna elk Mountain/Wyoming Indian 26, 11. Thermopolis 20/Dubois 20, 13. Glenrock 19.5, 14. Kaycee 17.5, 15. Shoshoni 14.5, 16. Wind River 12, 17. St. Stephen’s 10, 18. Midwest 9, 19. Greybull 5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Bever, LAN 12.77, 5. Ella Giesmann, LAN 13.24, 6. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 13.37

200 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Bever, LAN 27.23, 2. Alexa Colman, LAN 27.46, 3. Ella Giesmann, LAN 27.76, 4. Naomi Johnson, DUB 28.11

400 Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 1:00.67, 2. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:00.75, 6. Ava Jory, DUB 1:05.60 Kenya Rhodes of Arapaho Charter – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Daisy Goklish, LAN 2:30.53, 3. Ameya Eddy, LAN 2:33.93, 6. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 2:43

1600 Meter Run: 1. Jolynn Jones, BP 5:38.11, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:39.77, 5. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 6:00.38, 7. Sandra St. Clair, LAN 6:27.15

3200 Meter Run: 1. Georganne Moss, SS 14:24.71, 2. Olivia Remacle, WR 14:50.25, 3. Takara Ferris, WI 15:32.69 Dubois hurdlers Briauna Grove and Jemma Wadge with Lander’s Makenzie Fixter – h/t Randy Tucker

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 15.88

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 47.31, 6. Ava Gerlach, LAN 52.98

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Dubois 53.47, 5. Shoshoni 1:05.23

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 4:19.42, 4. Wyoming Indian 4:59.80

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 12:36.48

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Rawlins 4:44.19, 4. Wyoming Indian 5:13.26, 5. Shoshoni 5:18.71, 7. Dubois 5:25.60 Sami Becker cleared a height – h/t Randy Tucker

High Jump: 1. Sarah McNiven, BUR 5-1, 3. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-9, 5. Emma Miller, WR 4-9, 6. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 4-9, 7. Mia Jubber, LAN 4-7 Western Heritage Lutheran Academy high jumper Marlee Maxson – h/t Randy Tucker

Pole Vault: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 9-0, 4. Alexa Colman, LAN 7-0

Long Jump: 1. Mia Jubber, LAN 15-2, 8. Abigail Jennings, SHO 13-2

Triple Jump: 1. Ina King, THM 33-3

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 39-11, 8. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 29-3

Discus: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 122-2.5, 5. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 88-9, 6. Anessa White, WI 85-7.5

Shoshoni Invitation Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Thermopolis 114, 2. Lander 111, 3. Burlington 86, 4. Rawlins 58, 5. Dubois 49, 6. Glenrock 47, 7. Riverside/Big Piney 39, 9. Wyoming Indian 23, 10. Midwest 20, 11. Ten Sleep 18, 12. Wind River 7, 13. Kaycee 16.5, 14. Saratoga 15.5, 15. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow/Bridger, T. 10, 17. Arapaho Charter 8, 18. Kemmerer 7.5 19. Greybull 6, 20. Shoshoni 4, 21. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 3, 22. Farson-Eden 0.5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Ty Strohschein, RIV 11.43

200 Meter Dash: 1. Ty Strohschein, RIV 22.88, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 23.01, 5. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 24.10

400 Meter Dash: 1. Graham Robison, LAN 54.24, 8. Cade Hallock, LAN 56.67

800 Meter Run: 1. Cole Keller, THM 2:08.93, 7. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 2:16.73, 8. Bennett Hutchison, LAN 2:16.77

1600 Meter Run: 1. Jacob Holiday, TS 4:52.05, 3. Mack White, LAN 5:55.99, 5. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 5:01.93, 6. Colton SunRhodes, WI 5:02.69, 8. Marley C’Hair, WI 5:02.69

3200 Meter Run: 1. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:30.67, 3. Logan Milek, LAN 10:35.59, 7. Bradley Little Yellow Man, WI 11:59.22, 8. Jeffrey Strock, WR 12:04.45

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 14.97, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.05, 4. Zander Hawkins, DUB 17.77 Wyatt Trembly posted his fastest time in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 38.70, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 40.81, 6. Cody West, LAN 44.58, 8. Cash Robison, LAN 46.15

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Thermopolis 45.74, 4. Dubois 46.72, 6. Lander 47.55, 7. Wyoming Indian 49.57

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 3:36.03, 4. Wyoming Indian 4:00.59, 7. Shoshoni 4:01.49

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 8:45.04, 3. Wyoming Indian 9:35.46, 7. Wind River 10:16.49 Parlayne Ferris took the baton from Ron McElroy – h/t Randy Tucker

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Thermopolis 3:58.53, 3. Wind River 4:13.75, 5. Wyoming Indian 4:22.19, 6. Dubois 4:25.70

High Jump: 1. Bruce McNiven, BUR 5-8, 8. Siler Hess, DUB 5-4

Pole Vault: 1. Kyler Winters, BUR 12-0, 2. Brooks Even, LAN 11-0, 7. Matthew Gray, LAN 9-0

Long Jump: 1. Quincy Paris, MID 200-3, 4. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 18-2, 5. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 17-10

Triple Jump: 1. Quincy Paris, MD 23-4.5, 6. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 38-7, 7. Oakley Hicks, SHO 37-6

Shot Put: 1. Vaughn Grant, RAW 42.3.5, 2. Kyzaia Jones, WR 39-10.5, 3. Derik Ingwerson, LAN 39-5.25, 5. Jairon Rhodes, AC 38-6.25

Discus: 1. Mickey Maroni, BUR 116-0, 4. Tres Pickerd, LAN 114-4, 5. Jairon Rhodes, AC 113-9.5, 6. Ashdon Eagleroad, WH 113-1