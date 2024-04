Central Wyoming College presents the 43rd Annual Student Art Exhibition in the Robert A. Peck Art Center, Monday, April 8th through Wednesday, May 1st.

A Reception and Awards Ceremony will take place Thursday, April 18th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

This year’s judge will be Noelle Wiemann, a local painter. She will be awarding 1st place in 13 categories and Best of Show. Other awards given out will be People’s Choice and CWC President Brad Tyndall’s choice.