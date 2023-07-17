Budget adoption and more to come before the Riverton School Board Wednesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include a public hearing for the proposed 2023-2024 budget and intent to levy mills.

The Board will also act on eight action items, which are as follows:

A recommendation for the Board to approve a three-quarter mill for the BOCES with one-half mill going to the FCBOCES and one-fourth mill going to the NWBOCES and one mill for the Fremont County School District No. 25 Recreation District.

A recommendation for the Board to authorize the administration to request the assessment of twenty-five mills for local support.

A recommendation that the Board adopt the budget for the 2023-2024 school year as presented.

A recommendation the Board approves the budget amendments and appropriation resolution date July 19, 2023, to amend the FY23 General Fund from $40,000,000 to $40,750,000 for an increase of $750,000; the FY23 Special Revenue budget from $12,000,000 to $12,750,000 for an increase of $750,000.

A recommendation the Board gives Fremont County BOCES notice of our intention to reserve the right to withdraw funding in a school year (2024-2025).

A recommendation the Board approves the inter-district transportation with Fremont County School Districts No. 1, 2, 6, 14, 24 and 38.

A recommendation the Board approves the job descriptions for Campus Safety Specialist (ESSER Funded) and 8th Grade Transition Support Specialist (ESSER Funded) as presented.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Annette Been-Thornton as a RHS Head Speech and Debate Coach effective immediately; Tanya Santee as a RHS Head Girls Soccer Coach effective immediately; Christopher Ormond as a RHS Girls Swim Coach effective immediately; Melissa Mikesell as an Aspen ELC Kindergarten Teacher effective July 27, 2023 contingent on hiring a suitable replacement as per board policy.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.