More

    Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Grady Weller & Nathan Webb

    County 10
    County 10

    Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

    Grady Weller, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Grady is being celebrated for his imaginative spirit, compassion, and outstanding academic performance. His profound affection for animals and friends shines through in all he does. During recess, Grady makes sure everyone feels welcome and included. Inside the classroom, he demonstrates remarkable dedication and is a supportive companion and mentor to his classmates. We sincerely appreciate your exceptional qualities, Grady! Your remarkable attributes are truly treasured by everyone!

    Nathan Webb, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Nathan is an outstanding student who attacks any challenge that is thrown at him. He is a problem solver, always puts forth his best effort, and has made tremendous growth this school year. He is kind to his classmates and finds opportunities to help those around him. His sense of humor and ability to make friends with everyone he meets makes our school a better place to be.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.