    St. Margaret’s Camp Preschool is the Bee’s Knees – Register Today!

    Sponsored by St. Margarets Catholic School
    Calling all parents of little adventurers!

    Looking for summer fun for your preschooler that blends early learning with bug-fun? Look no further! Camp Preschool at St. Margaret’s School is the ultimate destination for your preschooler’s summer adventure. The adventure is set for June 4th and 5th from 8 a.m to noon both days.

    At Camp Preschool, your child will make new friends and engage in fun activities and games that prepare them and get them excited for learning and preschool while having a bug-themed blast!

    Don’t miss out on the preschool event of the summer! Enroll your preschooler in Camp Preschool at St. Margaret’s today and watch them thrive in a nurturing and adventurous environment. Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot now!

    Click here to register.

