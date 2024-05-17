More

    Shoshoni Junior High Student of the Week: Skylair Wintermote

    Skylair Wintermote is Shoshoni Junior High’s student of the week. She participates in Track. Her favorite school subjects are Art, Math, Robotics, Oreo, Acting, Ag, and History.

    Skylair was nominated by Mr. Christensen:

    Skylar always has a smile on her face. She is a determined young woman who works hard in and out of the classroom. I appreciate her willingness to do whatever is asked of her.”

    Skylair says what makes her school special is that, “the teachers care and try to help the best that they can.”

    Skylair is the daughter of John and Amber Wintermote.

