Graduations, outdoor expo, pow wow, live music and theater…all on tap this weekend in the 10!

It’s graduation weekend for a few Fremont County schools, an exciting time and big milestone in the lives of our youth. A huge hearty congratulations to you all…we’re very proud of you!

I’ve been watching as the old high school is demolished, and though I never attended high school there, it saddens me to see this “end of an era” because that old building was just down the street in the neighborhood where I grew up.

I covered the RHS Class of 2023 commencement and look forward to covering graduation again this year. I graduated from Riverton High School in 1985 (back when there were orange lockers), and I sometimes get nostalgic when I walk through the doors. A lot has changed over the years, and I catch myself smiling as I watch students buzzing by me with their cell phones and iPads. There was no Google, no apps, no social media, no ChatGPT (heck, I remember typing my homework on a Brother typewriter) …but then I also see the students chatting and laughing, scurrying off to class…some things never change!

Advertisement

There are other things going on this weekend besides those listed below…there’s a book sale at the Riverton Library, some sort of mug dyeing class at Maker Space 307, the Riverton Garden Club is having its Spring Plant Sale. The Tiger Open is this Saturday…so many things to do and places to go, and where can you find it? The County 10 event calendar! If you’re having a garage sale, don’t forget to post yours in County 10 Garage Sales…and have you voted for The Best Margarita in the 10?

Parents, don’t forget to submit your bragging rights on the C10 Graduation 2024 page! Enjoy your time with family and friends this weekend, drive safe, celebrate responsibly, but most of all…have fun!

On Friday…

The 3rd Annual Rendezvous School Powwow is today at 1:00 p.m. at Rendezvous Elementary School at the old track behind the school, 413 N 4th St. An exhibition pow wow that “celebrates our unique heritage and diverse cultures.” For more information, call 307-857-7070.

Advertisement

This afternoon, there will be a Meet & Greet at Push Root Brewery at 2:30 p.m., 595 Main Street. A segue into the activities for this weekend’s Wyoming Outdoor Expo, Dr. Matt Rinella is the host of the “Hunt Quietly” podcast. For more information, visit huntquietly.org or visit the Facebook page.

The Wyoming Outdoor Expo is today and Saturday at the Lander Community Center, and is celebrating (can you believe it?) 10 years! Shop the vendor showcase today at 4:00 p.m., then tonight there will be a Happy Hour starting at 5:00 p.m. with appetizers, some awesome brewskies, and live music Candice & Madd Doggs, Pushroot, Nightfire, and Red Dangit! On Saturday, there will be several demos, a medicinal hike, speed goat orienteering (whaat?), topped off with a free barbecue! An awesome, free event for everyone to enjoy…bring the whole family! For more information, visit the Lander WOW Facebook page. (Did I mention it’s free?)

Tonight and tomorrow night, Riverton High School presents ‘Into the Woods’ at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center at Central Wyoming College. Shows start at 7:00 p.m., plus there will be a matinee on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Free admission!

Advertisement

Musicians, poets, storytellers, comedians, performers…the Literary Rug is having an Open Mic at Bar 223 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., 223 Lincoln Street in Lander. Sign-ups start at 5:30 pm. Drinks (including non-alcoholic) and snacks are available for purchase. More info on the Literery Rug’s Facebook page.

On Saturday…

The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market has moved from the fairgrounds to the Riverton City Hall parking lot at 816 N. Federal Blvd. (next to Chopstix). Swing by and support your local producers! For more info on the Master Gardeners, and how to be a Saturday market vendor, visit fcgarden.org.

Advertisement

There’s an Auction in Pavillion being put on by Westlake Auctioneers at the Pavillion Rec Center, 424 S. Main St. Farm equipment, tools, collectibles, coins, furniture, household items and more! For more information, visit westlakeauctioneers.com.

Alma Law’s Riverton Haunted History Tour is tonight at 7:00 p.m. in downtown Riverton. Sign up your family and friends to take a tour around Riverton’s Main Street and learn about Riverton’s haunted history! Tours are just $10 per person; for more information and to sign up, visit goriverton.com/almalaw, or the Haunted History Tours of Riverton, Wyoming’s Facebook page.

On Sunday…

Neighborhood Alliance Church is participating in the Global 6K for Water. Meet at the church at 8:00 a.m., 4440 Riverview Road in Riverton. The walk/run is a fundraiser for World Vision. For more information, call the church at 307-856-6554 or visit their Facebook page.

The Riverton Museum with the Wind River Visitor’s Council is hosting a cool day trip to Thermopolis for the 100th Anniversary of the Historic Yellowstone Highway Adventure Trek! An awesome tour that includes the round trip bus ride, a tour guide, a tour of the Hot Springs Museum, a quick visit and dip in the Hot Springs (bring your swimsuit and a towel), and a buffet lunch at the One-Eyed Buffalo. All this for $25, and I hear that spaces are filling up, so be sure to reserve your seats by calling the Riverton Museum at 307-856-2665 and more on their Facebook page.

Don’t see your event in the weekender? Get it up on the County 10 event calendar! It’s easy, and…it’s free! Just click on “Add Event” and enter your information…you can even upload a flyer or poster, and your posts are also shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest!