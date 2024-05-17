More

    Congratulations RHS Grad Isabel Kuegeler!

    Celebrations

    From Your Momma,

    I'm so proud of you and all you've achieved. From playing an instrument that is as big as you are (tuba), to being a Beasty wrestler and then working hard as the hostess with the most-tess at the Trailhead Restaurant. Your positive energy radiates onto others. I'm very proud of the young woman you have become. You have a good head on your shoulders. Keep up on the good work and you will see doors open for you. I love you babygirl. Congratulations RHS CLASS of 2024!

