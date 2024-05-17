This week’s #listed features a breathtaking home with 10+/- acre wooded paradise

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

5399 Highway 28 Lander, WY 82520

Price: $1,100,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Nestled amongst the captivating Aspen groves, just a breathtaking 20-minute drive from Lander and the scenic Red Canyon, lies a hidden gem awaiting your discovery. Welcome to your own secluded haven, a mesmerizing off-grid home on a sprawling 10+/- acre wooded paradise, where tranquility meets luxury. Step into a world of refined elegance and superior craftsmanship. This stone-faced masterpiece boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with over 3100 sq ft of living space, meticulously designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings. The essence of quality permeates every corner, with hard surfaces of granite, marble, and onyx adorning the interiors. The heart of this home is found in the gourmet kitchen made to be filled with family, friends, and yummy meals! Marvel at the bespoke handrails and custom pine accents that add a touch of rustic charm to the open floor plan, accentuated by cathedral ceilings that elevate the sense of space and grandeur. Step outside onto the expansive wrap-around deck and immerse yourself in the panoramic mountain views that stretch as far as the eye can see. Indulge in the beauty of nature as you explore the lush 10-acre wooded grounds, complete with a greenhouse nestled over a babbling spring-fed creek. Gather around the crackling fire pit area for cozy evenings under the stars, or enjoy the convenience of roundabout parking for effortless hosting. The 30’x40′ shop/garage beckons to the hobbyist in you, equipped with a wood stove, ample shelves, and a spacious workbench for endless possibilities. Let nature surprise with the opportunity to see some of Wyoming’s regal wildlife including elk, moose, and deer. This sought after mountain retreat is ready for you to call it home! Call Kate today at 307-851-3999 for your private showing

