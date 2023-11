(Wyoming) – University of Wyoming athletics beat writer Alex Taylor joined the County 10 Sports Podcast this week. Alex writes for WyoSports.net, which includes the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and Laramie Boomerang.

Taylor dives into the upcoming match-up with Nevada, bowl game projections and the future of Head Coach Craig Bohl.

You can hear the full interview below or by searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast platforms.

Advertisement