WhatsHappening: Bi-annual  ‘Hunting With Heroes’ benefit dinner this Saturday

(Riverton, WY) Tickets are still available for the “Hunting With Heroes” event this Saturday, April 13th, at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $40 per person, $25 for ages 12 and under, and $70 for couples. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; dinner is at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be catered by The Private Chef; cash bar by Bar 10. There will be live and silent auctions, games, and prizes. The special guest is Jim Zumbo of Everything Outdoors.

For tickets, contact Darin Coyle at 307-851-1634 or e-mail [email protected].

Hunting With Heroes, Wyoming is a charitable organization that gives back to disabled veterans by honoring them and providing them with unique hunting experiences such as antelope and deer hunts, as well as fishing and other outdoor experiences Their benefit fundraiser is held every other year.

“One hundred percent…that’s 100%…of the proceeds that we raise here, stay here,” said Coyle. “We are about giving back to our veterans and this is just our way to thank them, welcome all, and to show our appreciation for what they’ve done for us.”

Visit the Hunting WIth Heroes Wyoming website or Facebook page for more information about the organization and the event.