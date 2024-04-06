WhatsHappening: Eagles Hope Transitions ‘Wings of Eagles’ fundraiser dinner set for April 13

(Riverton, WY) – The Eagles Hope Transitions “Wings of Eagles” fundraiser dinner and auction will take place on Saturday, April 13 at 6 PM, in the St. Margaret’s gym located at 220 N. 7th Street East.

Tickets are still available at $50 a piece, and corporate tables are also an option, up to 8-10 seats. To purchase a ticket or corporate table, please call (307) 463-2020.

There will be a live and silent auction, and Kai Espresso will be the caterer for the evening’s pasta dinner.

In addition to dinner and auctions, you will get to hear the success stories from past residents.

Eagles Hope is also still taking donations for the auctions. For more information, visit eagleshope.org or call the number above.