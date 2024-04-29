Recent Deaths: Piper, Willow, Pine Jr., Antelope

Funeral services for Maurine Rose Piper, 55, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2024 at Alice Piper’s residence, 744 Blue Sky Hwy, Ethete, Wyoming. Interment will follow at the Sage Redman Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the family home. To view full obituary, click here.

Daniel Willow, five months, passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, April 20, 2024. A wake will be held at #7 Black Bull Circle in St. Stephens, Wyoming starting at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2024. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Ivan Ray Pine, Jr. 15, of Riverton passed away at his home on Monday, April 22, 2024. A vigil with a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Great Plains Hall followed by the wake at 15 Left Hand Ditch Road. A second vigil with rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday, April 29, 2023, at Great Plains Hall followed by wake at 311 Great Plains Road. The funeral service will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 30, 2024, at Great Plains Hall with burial to follow at Oldman Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Alphia Antelope, 78, of Ethete, Wyoming died on April 25, 2024 at Morning Star Care Center in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. She was born September 15, 1945 to William Wheeler and Edith Grasshopper Wheeler. While growing up she lived with her parents and siblings in Geary, Oklahoma until they permanently moved to The Wind River Indian Reservation in Ethete, Wyoming. She had 3 children with the late Chauncey James Friday, Sr – Chauncey James Friday Jr, Julia E. Antelope and Marvin G. Friday. To view full obituary, click here.