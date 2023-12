(Riverton, WY) – Enjoy the magic of The Polar Express at C.A.T.S. in Riverton, 120 S 3rd St E, on Thursday, Dec. 21. There are multiple times for this immersive experience, including 10 a.m., 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.

The cost is $5 per child, and tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or at the door.