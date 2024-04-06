Beautiful Lander Home For Sale: New Build on 4 Acres with Mountain Views

Seeking a spacious new home with stunning mountain views and room to roam? Look no further than this beautiful newly-constructed 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property on 4 acres, just minutes from Lander’s charming downtown. Located at 37 Lyons Valley Road in Lander, this property is for sale by owner and is priced at $699,999.

Unwind in Style: This 2,000 sq ft haven boasts an open-concept living area with vaulted ceilings, perfect for entertaining or cozy nights in. The chef’s kitchen features all new appliances, including a built-in wine cooler, ideal for indulging in your favorite vintages.

Unparalleled Comfort: The master suite provides a luxurious escape with a walk-in shower, enclosed toilet room, and a deep soaking Japanese air bath tub – the perfect place to unwind after a day exploring Lander’s incredible outdoor playground.

Embrace Nature: Step outside onto your 4-acre haven and soak in breathtaking views of Table Mountain and the Wind River Range. The property boasts a private well with a whole-house RO system and a year-round live water ditch, ensuring a sustainable and self-sufficient lifestyle.

Year-Round Convenience: The heated 2-car garage with a half bath and closet provides ample storage and a dedicated workspace. Plus, enjoy the convenience of being just a short drive away from Lander’s shops, restaurants, and vibrant community.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of Wyoming paradise! This stunning new build offers the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and rural living.

For more information click here or call 307-438-2513 today.