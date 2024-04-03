More

    Auction on April 6th, 2024 – Westlake Auctioneers

    Westlake Auctioneers presents: Auction
    Saturday April 6, 2024, at 9:30 am

    Location: Pavillion Rec Center – Pavillion, WY

    Directions: from 4 way stop in Pavillion, turn south & go 4 blocks to sale site; watch for signs

    Auctioneers Note: Woohoo! Another auction season is at hand. This first consignment auction should prove to be a great start to the season with lots of
    outdoor gear from gardening to camping included. Several ATV’s are listed as well. Don’t forget the always present fabulous selection of coins, jewelry,
    household items, tools, antiques & collectibles. Lots of fun & useful items to be auctioned to the highest bidder. See you there!

    All pictures available online at:

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com or
    facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

    For the complete list of items, click here.

    Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

    Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

    Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com

