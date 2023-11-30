Arts in Action: Cultivating a ‘rich appreciation for the arts’

(Riverton, WY) – Arts in Action…one of Fremont County’s long-established community organizations…has had a rich history in supporting and promoting the arts.

Like many community organizations that were restricted and impacted by the pandemic, their events and activities had come to a halt in 2020. However, their perseverance through the challenges has made for a successful revival of their activities and events in 2023.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Aladdin in January of this year saw over 100 area school children audition and about 50 participants. The popular summer event, Day in the Park, saw its 41st year, with over 80 artisan and community vendors, Riverton Rendezvous’ tethered balloon rides, and performances in the park bandshell. In October, they partnered with the Wyoming Arts Council to be included in the Piatigorsky Foundation Tours that brought Ukrainian clarinetist Igor Begelman for a concert at CWC…and this month, Arts in Action held a very successful 50th Annual Winter Art Fair with over 50 vendors packing the Fremont Center.

Day in the Park 2023 (h/t Carol Harper) Winter Art Fair 2023 (h/t Carol Harper)

Arts in Action “…is made up of art enthusiasts as well as artists and professionals, all of whom volunteer their time and who wish to develop and promote the arts in the community and create a strong culture in the county.” They sponsor workshops, presentations, concerts, and more to help provide education, as well as cultivate a rich appreciation for the arts.

The board is comprised of Jeremy Cochran as President, Mary-Lea Wolf as Vice-President, Sharon Dalton as Treasurer, and Linda Tice as Secretary. The board and volunteer staff meet monthly at CWC in the Music department and/or with a Zoom option. The public is welcome to attend or join the meetings. Like most organizations, Arts in Action relies on its board members and volunteers for their success.

“More than anything else, we are in need of people power,” said Cochran, who is also CWC’s Instructor of Instrumental Music/Director of Bands, and Director of the CWC Master Chorale and Community. “This ranges from single-day volunteers to help work our events, to people who are interested in bringing forward ideas for programming and helping plan and organize events.”

Coming up in January 2024 will be the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Cinderella.” Auditions for all K-12 students will be on Monday, January 8 at 3:30 p.m. at Willow Creek Elementary, and the performance will be on Monday, January 13 at 3:00 p.m. in the CWC Peck Theater.

To find out more about Arts in Action, visit their website at artsinactionwy.com, on Facebook at Arts in Action WY, on Instagram at artsinactionwy, or email [email protected].