(Riverton, WY) – Head over to Riverton’s City Park for the 41st Day in the Park, happening now until 3 pm. Shop hand-crafted items and artwork, learn about local organizations and enjoy food from vendors.

Students from Main Street Dance will perform at 10:00 am, and a local DJ will provide entertainment throughout the day. h/t Carol Harper h/t Carol Harper h/t Carol Harper h/t Carol Harper