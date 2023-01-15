“Aladdin” performance delights a large audience at CWC

(Riverton, WY) Ready to go with only one week of intensive rehearsals under their belts, local student actors performed the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Aladdin” to a nearly packed house at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center auditorium on Saturday.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre Tour project is partially supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and support from the Montana Arts Council, with Washington State tour sponsor Cosmic CrispⓇ and with local partnerships with Arts In Action, Central Wyoming College, and Fremont County School District #25.

According to the program notes…before COVID, MCT had worked with 65,000 children in more than 1,100 communities in all 50 states and 17 countries each year. Now, in its 50th year of touring, the production is a part of Missoula Children’s Theatre’s international tour that “fosters developmental life skills in more than a million kids.”

Saturday’s performance was directed by MCT’s Kamlin Cox and Emily Nachtigal (who played the part of the “Genie”), with Assistant Directors Nataleigh Gambler, Justus Hardman, Knox McFarland, and Kaytelynn Richardson. Music was provided by piano accompanist Mary Lea Wolf.

Missoula Children’s Theatre “Aladdin”

Adapted by Michael McGill

Music and Lyrics by Michael McGill

Cast of Characters:

Aladdin – Jacob Horton

Scheherazade – Allison Perez

Dinazade – Taylee Olson

Princess Dory – Ellie Sanders

Sultan – Isabel Horton

Grand Vizier – Oden Watson

Mysterious One – Noah Cox

Aladdin’s Mother – Caterina Hancock

Donkey – Kallie Stucki

Goat – Katherine Castro

Ali Baba – Royce Hancock

Cassim – James Castro

Sinbad – Anthony Hernandez

Genies: Alex Watson, Jacob Castro, Logan Watson

Sailors: Camden Arnold, Faith Edwards, Brooke Jones, Daxton Smith, Wade Hardman, Ainsley Jordan, Ainslie Stucki, Joel Walton

Palm Trees: Alivia Lee, Lydia Montgomery

Camels: Leon Covell, Katie Edwards, Taysom Smith

Cave of Wonders: Rylan Gambler, Sawyer Tate, Brenna Williams, Elise Walton, Lucy Wright

Vagabonds: Faylinn Cabanaw, Melody Hancock, Zachariah Hardman, Kendra Bott, Aidian Cooper, Gretta Kassens, Dorothy Nielsen, Isla Patterson, Maggie Samuelson, Quincy Vandermeulen

Penguins: Jaxson Arnold, Paiselle Barton, Jasmine Cooper, Lexi Perez, Benjamin Edwards, Emery Esposito, London Larsen, Betsy Netties, Grayson Hoverson, Rose Ormond, Kate Richardson, Jamie Wildcat, Bennett Rosenthal, Emily Samuelson, Irelynn Simmons, Suraya Villegas

For more information about the Missoula Children’s Theatre Tour, visit: mctinc.org/mct-tour/missoula-childrens-theatre-tour

For more information about Arts in Action, visit: artsinactionwy.com