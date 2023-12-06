Arizona Bowl Executive Director: “We have plenty of beer for Wyoming fans!” [LISTEN]

(Wyoming) – Wyoming Cowboys football fans are known for a few things; passion for all things brown and gold, traveling well to warm-weather bowl games and… beer consumption.

In 2004, Wyoming was invited to the Las Vegas Bowl, shocking UCLA with a 24-21 upset win. Sam Boyd Stadium concession workers were also shocked, when the stadium ran out of beer. Thanks to Wyoming fans largely, all of the stadium’s beer was consumed.

In 2019, Pokes fans were invited to Tucson’s Arizona Bowl for the first time. Bowl staff members joked a number of times at the pre-game pep rally that they were prepared with, “lots and lots of beer” for the UW fan base. Unsurprisingly, the game reported their all-time highest selling beer effort.

Kym Adair is the Executive Director of the Arizona Bowl. She joined the County 10 Sports Podcast this week to chat about having Wyoming back, their affiliation with Barstool Sports and…. you guessed it, BEER!

Our full conversation with Kym can be heard in the player directly below, or you can listen to it on your favorite podcast platform by searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast.