Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Shayda BigLeggins

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week to kick of 2024 is Shayda BigLeggins!



Shayda is a 10th grade student at AHCS, and the daughter of Donovon BigLeggins and Kacey Armijo. “Shayda comes to school with a positive attitude and ready to work. She volunteers and steps up when needed, She actively participates in class discussions, school activities, and is always willing to help out others. She is a great friend and a joy to have at ACHS” writes a nominating teacher. She is widely recognized as an excellent student, and has received multiple academic award across her educational career.

Shayda is active in a multitude of ways at ACHS. Currently she is a starter on AHCS’s girls basketball team, the first the school has had in many years. She played volleyball last fall and plans to run track in the spring. She is an inaugural member of her schools chapter of Bring Change to Mind, and helps out with numerous school projects and activities. After high school Shayda plans to attend college and eventually enroll in medical school to become a surgeon. Congratulations, Shayda!