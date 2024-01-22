Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Ryan Oldman

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School is proud to name Ryan Oldman as Student of the Week!



Ryan, the daughter of Arapaho James Oldman and Dionne Addison, is a 9th grade student at ACHS and a very active member of the student body. She has completed her first semester solidly on the 3.5 Honor Roll, and is considered a model student by all her teachers. “Ryan consistently shows dedication to her grades and sports. She is respectful in class, and shows motivation to do better,” writes one such teacher.

Advertisement

Across her academic career she has been recognized for outstanding attendance and classroom achievement.

Ryan contributes to the atmosphere at ACHS in many positive ways. As an athlete she competes in Track, Cross Country, and Golf, and is currently a member of the Lady Warrior basketball team – the first team ACHS has fielded in many years. She is also active in Student Council as a class representative and a member of Bring Change to Mind. When not in school or competing athletically, Ryan enjoy hanging out with her sister and her mother, riding horses, and taking pride in her appearance. After graduating high school she plans to attend trade school to become an automobile mechanic. Congratulations, Ryan – keep up the great work!