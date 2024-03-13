Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Shaylena Crazythunder

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Shaylena Crazythunder is the Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week!

An 11th grader, Shaylena is the daughter of Dawn Headley and an accomplished student at ACHS. She has consistently been on the honor roll in each of her semesters thus far, and shows no signs of letting up with her academic success. “Shay,” as she is affectionately known by all, “has good attendance, she writes very well in class, and she is diligent with keeping her grades up. She has a good sense of humor, and brings insight to her classes” writes a nominating teacher.

In addition to her academic prowess, Shay is active in the District’s Food Distribution program and has served as an ACHS representative to the National Indian Education Association. When not in school she loves to play basketball with her brother or shoot hoops on her own and go for drives with family and friends. Shay enjoys the music of 22Gfay and Chris Travis when she’s just chilling. After graduating from high school Shay plans to pursue a career in law enforcement and travel to visit her father. Congratulations, Shay!!