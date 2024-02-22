Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Averille Rhodes

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Averille Rhodes is the Student of the Week at Arapaho Charter High School!

Averille is a 9th-grade student at ACHS, and the son of Mark Rhodes and Shanelle Friday. He has shown himself to be an excellent and conscientious student throughout the 2023-24 school year and has been on the 3.5 Honor Roll each quarter. He takes an active interest in each of his classes and is diligent with his studies. “Averille is consistently respectful without ever needing to be reminded. He works hard and puts in the effort toward learning Hinono’eitiit every day,” writes one teacher. Respect and courtesy are constant hallmarks of his character.

At ACHS Averille has been an integral member of the resurgent Warrior Basketball team, and played every game this season. He loves the game outside of the school season as well, never missing an opportunity to participate in a pick-up game or merely shoot around. Even his top video game choice is basketball. In addition to basketball and video games, Averille enjoys listening to music, with Homie Grim, 7 Squad, and TeamSESH currently at the top of his playlist. After high school, Averille plans to attend Job Corps and become certified in Carpentry and HVAC Systems. Keep up the great work, Averille!