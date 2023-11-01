Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Israel Lopez

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Israel is an 11th grade student at ACHS, and the son of Teresa Lopez. He has had a very successful academic high school career, and is well known for his great sense of humor and infectious laugh in the ACHS hallways and classrooms. His nominating teacher wrote “

Israel worked hard last week to get ahead in my class and his grade reflects his extra work. His attitude towards school was wonderful all week. He put a lot of effort in for the Red Ribbon Week poster competition, and he received an award for his poster.”

Israel names Art as his favorite class, and his skills in that area were recognized with his aforementioned RRW poster award. In his spare time he enjoys reading fiction, playing video games, walking outdoors and enjoying nature. After graduating next year, Israel plans to enter the workforce and one day become a video game programmer. Keep up the good work, Israel!