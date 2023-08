(Fremont County, WY) – Another hot day is in store for the 10, with highs ranging from 82 degrees in South Pass City to 97 degrees in Shoshoni.

“Clouds will increase this afternoon over SW portions, spreading east of the Divide by this evening. Showers & t-storms will be isolated across the west, as a result,” the National Weather Service in Riverton said. “Any smoke/haze is expected to clear as well.” h/t NWSR