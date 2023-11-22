An ’Attitude of Gratitude’ is active in Fremont County this weekend!

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but…are you ready for the snow? It’s been such lovely fall weather these past couple of months, but I suppose I’ve been in denial long enough. Besides, there’s something magical about snow falling during the holidays…what a good kickoff to the Christmas season!

I’m grateful for so many things, but a huge one for the last six years has been being back and living in my Wyoming hometown here in Fremont County. I remember plenty of Thanksgivings elsewhere, and they were truly wonderful…but there’s just no place like home for the holidays! You know how you go around the table at Thanksgiving, and each one says what they’re thankful for? County 10’s Attitude of Gratitude is kind of the same thing, except it’s going around the whole Fremont County “table.” I hope you’ll take a moment to make a post and share what you’re thankful for.

I’m grateful for Fremont County’s small, Americana-type downtowns and main streets, all decorated up and ready for the holidays. This Friday is Black (or Plaid) Friday…Saturday is Small Business Saturday. Shopping local and supporting our local small businesses is not only a cool thing to do every day, but you just know it will put a smile on a store owner’s face and make it a wonderful, rewarding holiday season for everyone!

Advertisement

Some places will be closed, but there are still quite a few things going on, which is good for the makings of a fun weekend if you have family or friends visiting. There’s the Riverton Community Thanksgiving Dinner…Lander is having their Turkey Mile race (which should be a sight to see)! There are holiday craft fairs in Riverton and Shoshoni, and a “Light the Lot” event at St. Margaret’s…the Salvation Army bell ringers will be out and about on Fridays and Saturdays at various locales…drop some cash into the kettles, and sing a Christmas carol or two!

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend, dress warm, drive safe and sober, and enjoy the events and activities going on in your Fremont County community!

On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day…

If you’re not the one in the kitchen cookin’ up a storm this morning, gather in Lander City Park for the Lander Thanksgiving Day Turkey Mile. The benefit race for the Lander Care & Share Food Bank begins at 8:30 a.m. Bring your cameras, because it’s sure to be quite a sight…there will be runners dressed up as turkeys! Signups for the race are already filled, but you can get more information about it on the Lander Turkey Mile website.

Advertisement

Riverton is having its Community Thanksgiving Dinner today starting at 12:00 Noon at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. This is a FREE meal for everyone in the community! If you are able, bring your favorite holiday dish to share! If you need transportation, call 307-856-6332. If you can’t make it to the event, you can reserve a meal by calling the Riverton Senior Center at 307-856-6332. For information and updates, visit the Facebook page.

Trinity Episcopal Church of Lander is holding its Annual Thanksgiving Curbside Meal today from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on 860 S 3rd Street. This is a FREE meal to pick up…enter the parking lot from Fremont Street, and talk to the “Thanksgiving Turkey” for instructions. For more information, call 307-332-5977.

Mountain Grace Baptist Church in Dubois invites everyone to a Community Thanksgiving Dinner today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Headwaters Arts & Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St. This is a free meal for anyone in the community.

Advertisement

On (Black/Plaid) Friday…

The Riverton Elks Lodge is having a Potluck Friendsgiving Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 207 East Main Street. They’ll bring the turkey; you bring a dish of your liking to share. Trivia starts at 7:00 p.m.! Open to the public. For more information, visit the Riverton Elks Facebook page.

Kick up them boots tonight at the Friday Night Dance from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center. Music by Dan Seelye & Packin’ the Mail! Bring a snack to share, if you’re so inclined, and bring some cash to tip the band!

Advertisement

On (Small Business) Saturday…

Make a small business owner’s day today! Shop small, shop local!

Support your local businesses…and your local producers at your farmers’ markets, too! Riverton’s Farmers Market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds, and the Lander Local Food Market is now from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Lander VFW on 11 Tweed Lane. Make your holiday tables complete with something nice and sweet to eat!

There’s a Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair at the Riverton Holiday Inn today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lots of “gifts, goodies, and holiday treasures…”, plus, QT’s Restaurant is also offering a special lunch menu. For more info, visit their Facebook event page.

Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo will be putting on their Holiday Show at the Lander Bake Shop today from 12:00-1:30 p.m. Come listen to holiday songs and poems of the pioneers and cowboys of the old Wild West! For more information, visit the Lander Bake Shop’s Facebook page.

On Sunday…

Need a Christmas tree? Want to have some fun looking for it? There’s a Light the Lot Party at St. Margaret’s in Riverton. “Santa’s Welcome Parade” starts at 5:00 PM from Murdoch’s and will have a police escort to the Tree Lot! Trees and wreaths for sale, hot cocoa, and cookies served by Santa’s elves…bring the family for lots of fun activities! The Tree Lot is located at 618 E. Fremont Avenue (next to the St. Margaret’s Parish Office). For more information, visit their Facebook page.

There’s a Christmas Craft Bazaar and Silent Auction at the Shoshoni Senior Center today from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Free booths, free admission…plus there will be a yummy chicken fried steak lunch served up at 11:3 0 a.m. Do some Christmas shopping, get some lunch and support the Senior Center! For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.

Have a holiday event or activity to share? Get yours posted in the County 10 event calendar! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, then enter all of your information. You can also upload a flyer or poster! Let us know what you have going on this Christmas season!