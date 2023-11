(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we have one more day of warm and dry weather today before tonight’s winter storm begins to move into northern Wyoming.

It is expected to bring widespread snow to the area, gusty winds, and much colder temperatures.

Travel will be impacted Thanksgiving and Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and lower 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 30’s and upper 20’s. h/t NWSR