Small Business Saturday and NAW Proclamations signed by Mayor Hancock

(Riverton, WY) – Two proclamations were signed by Mayor Tim Hancock during last night’s Riverton City Council meeting, with one in celebration and support of Small Business Saturday and the other raising awareness for National Apprenticeship Week (NAW).

Small Business Saturday is this coming Saturday, November 25. “I will tell you that we have a lot of great businesses here, great business owners,” Mayor Hancock said. “Small business Saturday? Probably not a big deal to some people, but I would highly encourage you to spend your budget money locally. It may come as no surprise, but the money that is spent here stays here, and it actually increases the money we have available for our local governments and organizations. So I would encourage you to shop at our small businesses and especially this Saturday.”

National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) was last week, November 13-17. Mayor Tim Hancock had previously signed the proclamation at the request of High Plains Power, and read the proclamation aloud at the council meeting. NAW celebrated “its 9th anniversary of raising awareness of the vital role Registered Apprenticeships provide in creating opportunities by allowing apprentices to earn while they learn and preparing a pathway to good, quality jobs and well-paying careers in Riverton and across the nation…” For more information, visit apprenticeship.gov

To watch Riverton City Council meetings, visit their YouTube channel. Mayor Hancock signs proclamations and speaks to the importance of Small Business Saturday. (h/t Carol Harper)