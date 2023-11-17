Lander Thanksgiving Day Turkey Mile to benefit Lander Care and Share Food Bank

On Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 AM, the community of Lander will witness the inaugural Lander Thanksgiving Day Turkey Mile, a festive event organized by Robby and Brandy Lee in collaboration with the Lander Care and Share Food Bank. The 1st annual Turkey Mile welcomes participants of all ages and abilities, inviting both runners and walkers to join in the fun. The event will commence in Lander’s City Park, weave through Parks Street, and conclude on Fremont Street in front of the City Park Gazebo.

Race Director Robby Lee expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We have runners dressed as turkeys setting the pace at various mile speeds. If you want to beat the 7:00-mile turkey, give it your best shot and run alongside. It’s a lighthearted way to kick off Thanksgiving morning, and all proceeds will go to support our local food bank.”

Thanksgiving morning runs or walks have become a tradition in numerous communities, and the Lees are excited to initiate this tradition in Lander. With nearly 70 registered participants, there’s still time to join in the fun. Registration remains open at runsignup.com/race/wy/lander/landerturkeymile.

The City of Lander urges caution for drivers near City Park, Parks Street, and Fremont Street from 8:15-9:15 AM on Thanksgiving morning. Volunteers will be stationed at key intersections to offer support. Motorists are requested to reduce speed and remain alert for participants of all ages. Residents along the route are encouraged to move their vehicles into driveways or side streets to provide a clear path for runners and walkers.

Join the community for a heartwarming Thanksgiving morning filled with community spirit and support for the Lander Care and Share Food Bank.