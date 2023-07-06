Afternoon, evening thunderstorms expected July 6

(Fremont County, WY) – The majority of Fremont County is expected to have some afternoon and evening thunderstorms today, July 6, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Most of the severe weather will be east of us, which could turn strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind. Check out the severe weather briefing video shared at the bottom of this post for the full details.

Highs today range from 71 degrees in South Pass City to 83 degrees in Shoshoni. Click on the graphic below to find the expected high temps in your area.

