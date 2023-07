(Fremont County, WY) – “A warm, sunny, and dry Sunday for the Cowboy State today,” said the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Highs across the 10 range from 73 degrees in South Pass City to 88 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for the full details.

“Enjoy the beautiful day today, as the weather is looking unsettled by the midweek,” the NWSR continued.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR