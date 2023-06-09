A Perfect Night for Baseball

The Lander Lobos Babe Ruth squad made the short trip across the valley earlier this week for a doubleheader with the Riverton Babe Ruth Red Sox and Black Sox. h/t Randy Tucker

The opening game with the Red Sox was dominated by passed balls from both teams and ended in a 5-5 tie ended by the time limit on doubleheaders.

In the late game, against gathering thunderheads, the Black Sox rolled over the Lobos 16-3.

Brenner Colman and Paxton Stevens combined for 10 strikeouts against the Lobos in the game. Both gave up just a single hit, and Stevens allowed just two walks in an excellent outing on the mound.

Lander Lobos 0 2 0 1 – 3 2 0

Riverton Black Sox 6 3 7 X – 16 9 2

Black Sox – Anderson 2-2, Hilyard 0-2, Jenkins 2-2, Kintzler 1-1, Colman 1-2, Hutchison 0-0, LeBrun 0-1, Holiday-Rico 3-3, Stevens 0-0, Mowery 0-2, Nation 0-1, Perry 0-0-, McMenamy 0-2. Totals 9-18

Lobos – Velarde 0-1, Boyle 0-2, Foutz 0-1, Noriega 0-0, Adams 0-1, Velarde 1-2, Bowstring 0-0, Hernandez 0-0 1, Williamson 0-2, Hereford 0-1, Irvine 0-1, Nielsen 1-2, Watt 0-1. Totals 2-15

WP – Colman (3) 1H, 8K, 0BB, Stevens (1) 1H, 2K, 2BB

LP – Williamson (3) 9H, 7K, 7BB, Hernandez (.1) 0H, 1K, 0BB

Lander Lobos – 1 1 2 1 – 5 3 2

Riverton Red Sox – 0 1 3 1 – 5 7 1

Red Sox – Jevne 1-3, Hutchison 2-3, Heil 1-2, Hull 0-1, Piercy 1-2, Mayes 0-1, LeBrun 0-0, Young 0-2, Romero 2-2, Collins 0-0. Totals 7-16

Fly Ball – Coaltyn Nielson made the play

Lobos – Velarde 1-3, Boyle 0-2, Niesen 0-0-, Velarde 1-1, Williamson 0-2, Foutz 0-2, Irvine 1-2, Noriega 0-0, Bowstring 0-1, Noriega 0-2, Hernandez 0-1. Totals 3-16

Pitchers:

Red Sox – Hutchison (2) 0H, 5K, 1BB, Hull (0) 0H, 0K, 2BB, LeBrun (2) 3H, 5K, 1BB

Lobos – Velarde (1) 1H, 1K, 0BB, Boyle (3) 6H, 5K, 3NN