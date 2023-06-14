Lander Lobos Father’s Day Schedule

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Lobos will be hosting their Father’s Day Tournament this weekend which begins on Friday. The Lobos will have two pools where teams will battle for seeding with a chance to win a championship
A total of seven teams are scheduled to compete this year including teams from Sweetwater County, Gillette, Casper, Glenrock, and the host team Lander.
Here are the pools of each team.
Pool A
- Lander
- Casper
- Green Ricer
- Cheyenne
Pool B
- Rage
- Rock Springs
- Glenrock
Here is a look at the schedule for Lander!
Friday
- Lander vs Green River 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Lander vs Casper 12 p.m.
- Lander vs Cheyenne 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Lander vs TBD based on Pool play results.