Evan Stephenson signs to play baseball in Kansas

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Lobos continues to have players move onto the next level of baseball. On Friday afternoon, Evan Stephenson signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Ottawa University in Kansas.

“It’s a great feeling,” Evan said. “It was one of my big dreams to play at the next level!”

Shannon Stephenson, Evan’s father, was happy that he moved on to the next level. “It’s exciting! My oldest son playing in Vermont! It will be fun to watch Evan play at the next level as well!”

David Rees, head coach for the Lobos, was also stoked for Stephenson to play at the next level. “It’s an amazing feat for Evan! When I first started coaching him, he was growing as a young man and as a leader,” Rees said. “His talent is off the charts and I cannot wait to watch him at the next level!”

Although a visit wasn’t there for Evan, the research was all he needed to make his decision. “I researched the college and liked it!” (h/t Kelly Rees) (h/t Kelly Rees)

Shannon and Evan have been next to each other for the entirety of Evan’s career in baseball. Shannon is an assistant coach for the Lobos.

“He has taught me a lot,” Evan said. “He played baseball and has developed me over the years!”

“It’s been awesome to have that experience! I have been coaching him since little league, Shannon said. “He has all the tools to play at the next level! That next level of knowledge will be awesome for him.”

Both Shannon and David said the Braves from Ottawa are getting a utility player with Evan. Shannon added that the college will see a leader with Evan. “He is a quiet leader. He will speak up when he needs to,” Shannon said.

“I could put him anywhere on the field,” Rees said. “He will be outstanding where he is at. He can pitch, catch, and play first. I even had him playing right field before because he has a rocket arm. They are getting a solid, solid player.”

If you know of any college signings happening in Fremont County, email [email protected].