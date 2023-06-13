Lander Lobos 5-0 against the Casper Crosshairs this season

(Lander, WY) – A silent storm crept over Lander on a Saturday afternoon doubleheader for the Lander Lobos. They were seeing the Casper Crosshairs for the fourth and fifth times this season. Lander heading into Saturday’s doubleheader. Lander was 3-0 and scored double-digit runs in all their games against Casper.

Game one was a true battle for the Lobos as Casper gave everything they had in the first contest. Casper got on in the first via an RBI single. Lander’s first two batters in Connor Higginbotham and Theodore Rivera would cross home plate to give Lander a 2-1 lead. Lander added three more runs in the second to go up 5-1. Casper tied things up in the third scoring four runs just to have Lander regain the lead with a single run score in the third. Lander scored four more runs while Casper added just two runs in the fifth. The first game was called in the fifth so an opportunity to get the second game in was possible.

The Lobos in game two would just lift off. Only having three runs cross the homepage for the Crosshairs. Lander scored 20 of their own including 18 in innings two and three. They added two more in the fourth to seal the victory.

Lander is 5-0 on the season when taking on Casper. The Lobos will be hosting their fathers Day tournament this weekend in Lander. Stay tuned for a schedule for Lander.