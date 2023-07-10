Lobos fall one game shy of title game

(Casper, WY) – The Lander Lobos made the trip over to Casper Thursday to look for their fifth state title game appearance. The team’s journey to state was filled with emotions after their head coach David Rees, recently passed away.

Lander is honoring their former coach at state by wearing patches. David’s sons, Paxton and Peyton Rees, were helping coach the team at the state tournament. (h/t Lander Lobos Sr. Babe Ruth Facebook)

On Friday, Lander played the Gillette Hitman in the first game where the Lobos’s first inning started off with nine runs scored off of nine hits. Gillette brought one across the board in the first inning. Lander added six more runs in the four-inning contest. The “mercy rule” was put into effect with the Lobos winning 15-2

One part of the team that has been very consistent has been their outstanding pitching. Evan Stephenson pitched a complete game going four innings, recording eight strikeouts. The Lobos had 27 at-bats in the game.

Lander Lobos: 9 4 1 1 – 15

Gillette Hitman: 1 0 1 0 – 2

Friday had the Lander Lobos matched up against the Glenrock Rams. Lander kept scoring at will adding 24 runs in the second game. A 11-run fifth inning would have the game called in the fifth putting Lander in a 2-0 start to the state tournament.

Lander Lobos: 2 6 5 0 11 – 24

Glenrock Rams: 2 0 0 2 0 – 4

The Lobos scored even more runs in their Saturday game against the Casper Crosshairs. Lander won 29-9 with 14 of their runs coming in the fourth inning with the game called after four innings of play. Lander finished pool play with a 3-0 record allowing them to advance to Sunday’s action.

Lander Lobos: 2 6 6 14 – 28

Casper Crosshairs: 1 2 5 1 – 9

This was a chance for Lander to make it to their fifth straight title game but standing in the way is a team that is not lost to Lander up to this point in the Rock Springs Spartans. The game was going to see a team earn their way into the title game.

Lander and Rock Springs were all knotted up at 1-1 heading into the third inning of play. The Spartans brought in three more runs in the third and two in the seven to make it 6-1. Lander although were able to get on base couldn’t capitalize and had their season come one game short of a fifth straight title game falling 6-1.

Lander Lobos: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1

Rock Springs Spartans: 1 0 3 0 0 0 2 – 6

The Lobos finished the season with an overall record of 17-12. They will host the 2024 regional tournament that will feature teams from around the northwest part of the United States and teams from Canada.



