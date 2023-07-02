The Wind River Rez Boyz Basketball group planned a 3×3 Coed Basketball Tournament during the annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow that happened the weekend of June 23 through June 25 in Fort Washakie.

On a nice sunny, crisp Saturday morning, June 24, by 7 am, all the volunteers were on site getting baskets together and marking out the courts. The registration table was ready with music filling the air, patiently awaiting the arrival of a total of 27 local teams ranging from ages 3 to 18. Volunteers- Donte’ Teichert, Kapeli Tauaalo, Dillan Hereford, Ryan Tiger, Ryan Bell, Rhoni Ferris, Inila’le Ware, Jordan Barazza Jr. Not Pictured – Cody Teichert, BobbieLynne Ute, Ethelynn, Kim St. Clair. (h/t Gail St. Clair)

“It was a great turnout, and a lot of kids came out to ball it up and enjoy time with their friends and families,” organizers shared.

Advertisement

Concessions were available by the team Wind River Rez Boyz, and some delicious BBQ from new local business Warm Valley Smokehouse, LLC.

“Thank you for coming out and supporting our event and promoting your business. Always delicious food! Keep a lookout for a new FB Page.”

“We would like to thank all our sponsors- Eastern Shoshone SBC, E.S. Housing Authority, Shoshone Credit, Shoshone Rose Hotel and Casino, and Shoshone Tribal Service Station. Without all of you, this would not have been possible. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

It has been years, pre-covid, since a 3×3 has been held during this time of year. The group would like to hopefully make this an annual event for the youth and possibly divisions for adult men and women. They will start the planning process later this year in hopes of making this event bigger and better each and every year.

Advertisement

Below are pictures of the winner’s 1st through 3rd place in the 4 Divisions – 8 & Under, 9 to 12, 13 to 15 and 16 to 18. h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair

8 & Under MVP – Amaya Pingree-Clifford h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair

2nd Place not pictured Monstars

Advertisement

9 to 12 MVP – Ryder Northcott h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair

13 to 15 MVP Heeyeiniitou Black h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair

16 to 18 MPV – Chaumbrey Romero

Advertisement

h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair h/t Gail St. Clair