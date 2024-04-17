April 25 sentencing hearing set for Fort Washakie man charged with 2022 firearm assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – The sentencing hearing for Fort Washakie man Julien Antelope has been set for April 25, according to federal Court documents filed on February 5.

Antelope reportedly assaulted a victim with a 7mm Magnum rifle on November 1, 2022 and did so “with intent to do bodily harm,” Court documents state.

Antelope originally faced charges for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm; assault resulting in serious bodily injury; and using, carrying, or discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

At a change of plea hearing held on February 5, Antelope pled “guilty” to Count 1 of the charges, with the agreement that Counts 2 and 3 would be dismissed at the time of sentencing. Further stipulations of the plea agreement are unavailable for public viewing.

Following the change of plea, the sentencing hearing was ultimately set for April 25.

If convicted of the assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm charge, Antelope faces up 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

