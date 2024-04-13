League of Women Voters of Fremont County, Wyoming Humanities Council bring ‘Community Conversations’ to the County

(Fremont County, WY) – The League of Women Voters of Fremont County has partnered with the Wyoming Humanities Council to bring “Community Conversations” to Fremont County.

Join in a series of guided non-partisan discussions on the reader, “Democracy Under Construction.” Each discussion group will be held from April 27 to August 17, 2024, in Lander, Riverton, Dubois, Ft. Washakie, and the Intertribal Center at CWC in Riverton on the topic of “Community and Personal Connections.”

Participants will receive the reader and accompanying materials. Expert facilitators will lead each two-hour session in an interactive and casual setting, allowing participants to gain an understanding of a variety of ideas and develop stronger community ties.

This is an opportunity to come together and discuss topics and essays from scholars, the founding fathers, historians, and authors about democracy and how they apply today.

Email them at [email protected] or call 307.349.1427 for further details. Visit their website at https://www.lwv10.org/events for dates, times, and location details. h/t LWVFC