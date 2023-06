(Fort Washakie, WY) – (For Washakie, WY) – The 63rd Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow kicked off the evening of Friday, June 23rd at the Fort Washakie Powwow grounds, and continued this Saturday afternoon for Day 2.

(The Powwow also has ceremonies happening right now, as well as Sunday afternoon starting at 2:00 PM.)

County 10 was able to make it to the afternoon ceremonies earlier to get the following video and photos, which includes a portion of the Grand Entry, the Boyz drum group performing “Flag Song” for the placing of the flag from eagle feather carrier Darrell LoneBear Sr., the announcing of the Powwow royalty, and more.

