2023 Lander Memorial Day Services honored the fallen; May 29, 2023 proclaimed Gilbert Rau Day

(Lander, WY) – The annual Lander Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Veterans Section of Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander today, May 29.

Speakers for the event included American Legion members Mark Kaiser, Ken Persson Jr., Michael Tanner and Bob Kaiser, also members of the Lander Veterans Service Organization’s Joint Honor Guard and Military Funerals Honors Detail, as well as featured speaker Senator John Barrasso.

Senator Barrasso also took time to stop by the Lander VFW Hall for the Memorial Day brunch services, where he spoke with Veterans, the Lander boy scout troop, and some of the folks who helped with serving the food.





Listen to Senator Barrasso's closing remark below.





The ceremony also included an official proclamation from Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and the City of Lander, read by Persson Jr., declaring Monday, May 29th, 2023 as Gilbert Rau Day in the City of Lander, highlighting not only Rau’s military service, but the continued community service of the Army Veteran.

Rau’s family was in attendance and accepted the proclamation, with one member of the family even playing the horn during the traditional performance of TAPS.





Thanks and recognition must also be given to the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band, and students from LVHS Military Science Class for the opening presentation of the flag.

Check out more photos from the ceremony below.