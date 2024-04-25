Bill honoring Dessie Bebout passes U.S. Senate

(Shoshoni, WY) – A bill honoring the life and legacy of former Shoshoni Postmaster Dessie A. Bebout passed the United States Senate unanimously this week.

The legislation, introduced by U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.), honors Dessie Bebout by naming the local post office in Shoshoni, Wyoming after her. Bebout passed away last year at the age of 102.

Bebout, a WWII veteran, began her honored career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1962. She became Postmaster for Shoshoni, Wyoming and served her state for 13 years with distinction.

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., spoke in front of a photo of former Shoshoni Postmaster Dessie Bebout. He joined U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., in introducing a bipartisan bill in July to honor Bebout by naming the local post office after her. h/t United States Senate

“Dessie Bebout truly embodied what it means to live the Wyoming way of life. Dessie made incredible contributions to communities across Wyoming throughout her life. She is an example to all of us of what it means to be a patriot and a trailblazer,” said Senator Barrasso. “We are grateful for her years of service to our nation during World War II and to our state as Shoshoni Postmaster. This bill will ensure we honor her life and legacy for generations to come. I am thankful the Senate passed our bill and look forward to the House passing it so we can permanently honor this Wyoming legend.”

“Dessie Bebout was a trailblazer for women in Wyoming, becoming one of the first women to enlist in the U.S. Navy during World War II before returning home to serve her community as Postmaster of the Shoshoni Post Office,” said Senator Lummis. “She dedicated her life to serving the Cowboy State, and I am thrilled the Senate passed this legislation to honor the life and legacy of Dessie Bebout.”

After graduating from Fremont County Vocational High School in Lander, Bebout worked for the Fremont County Extension Service and at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Bebout enlisted in the U.S. Navy as part of the “Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service” or WAVES program.

In addition to her career in the U.S. Postal Service, Bebout served as a Fremont County Election Judge, in the Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce, Shoshoni PTA, Wyoming Women’s Commission, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary and on the Riverton Hospital Board among many other organizations.

As a result of her military and civic service, she was awarded the Wyoming Women of Distinction award from the Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues. She also received the Medal of Honor from the Daughters of the American Revolution.