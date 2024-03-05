Barrasso announces intentions to run for Republican Whip position

(Washington D.C.) – U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) has announced today, March 5 his intentions to run for the Assistant Republican Leader Whip position.

“I have had time to reflect on how I might best serve the Republican Conference and our country,” Senator Barrasso stated earlier today. “After a lot of thought, I will ask my colleagues for their support and help to work for them as the Assistant Republican Leader.”

The second highest Senate position in the Republican party, the Whip is “mainly responsible for counting heads and rounding up party members for votes and quorum calls, and they occasionally stand in for the majority or minority leaders in their absence.”

Current Republican party Senate Minority Whip John Thune has been reported to have confirmed that he is running to succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate GOP leader.