Barrasso announces campaign for U.S. Senate

(Casper, WY) – Wyoming Doctor and Senator John Barrasso announced yesterday he will run for election to represent Wyoming families in the U.S. Senate with a clear plan to “get our country back on track.”

The Barrasso campaign released a video announcing his plan Wednesday.

Barrasso opened by speaking about the death of his wife Bobbi.

“I want to thank you for the prayers and the kindness you’ve shown,” Barrasso said, addressing the outpouring of support he received following his wife’s passing this year.

“Bobbi loved this state and its people. As do I. I want to continue fighting for you, working for Wyoming, and getting results,” he said.

In the video to Wyoming voters, Barrasso highlighted his successful partnership with the Trump Administration to promote Wyoming energy and his opposition to Biden spending and border policies that resulted in record-high inflation and a flood of illegal immigrants.

“In the Senate, I led the fight against Joe Biden’s America-last energy policies,” Barrasso said. “I worked with President Trump for America to be energy independent and put Wyoming energy first. We’ll do it again.”

Likewise, former President Trump endorsed Barrasso in a recent statement saying in part, “John Barrasso is a fantastic Senator for the incredible people of Wyoming. I know John very well – he will never let you down.”

In his announcement, Barrasso painted a bullseye on federal policies that are hurting Wyoming families most.

Wyoming people are literally paying the price of Biden’s weak leadership, Barrasso said.

“Every time we go to the grocery store or gas station, we see what Joe Biden’s reckless spending and left-wing policies have done to our cost of living,” he said.

Turning to the border, Barrasso said, “Today, the crisis we face is the invasion of illegal immigrants at our southern border.” He said the U.S. must bring back tough Trump policies on the border to keep our country safe and turn illegal immigrants back.

Despite challenges, Barrasso said he is optimistic about Wyoming’s path ahead.

“We have a rich history, and a bright future with more and better jobs, an energy economy that powers America, and an education system that prepares our next generation to compete and lead,” he said. “And it’s our men and women in uniform who keep us safe. I’m more excited about Wyoming’s future than I have ever been.”

Prior to serving in the U.S. Senate, Barrasso represented Natrona County in the Wyoming Senate. During his 24 years as an orthopedic surgeon in Casper, Barrasso served as President of the Wyoming Medical Society and was named Wyoming Physician of the Year.

Barrasso won 67% of the vote for the U.S. Senate in 2018.