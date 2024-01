(Statewide) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, February 3, in honor and memory of Bobbi Barrasso, wife of U.S. Senator John Barrasso.

Bobbi Barrasso passed away on January 24 in Casper, after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag statewide, and other flags should remain at full-staff.

