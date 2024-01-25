More

    Bobbi Barrasso has passed away

    Press Release
    Press Release
    h/t U.S. Senator John Barrasso's Office

    (Casper, WY) – U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) released the following statement regarding his wife Bobbi, who passed away in Casper after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.  

    “After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.” 

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.