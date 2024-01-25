Bobbi Barrasso has passed away

(Casper, WY) – U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) released the following statement regarding his wife Bobbi, who passed away in Casper after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met. We miss her dearly. On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”